NEW DELHI Oct 4 India's federal police said on
Tuesday it filed charges against several executives at Indian
financial services firms, including Life Insurance Corporation
of India (LIC) and Punjab National Bank , in a
bribes-for-loans case.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed charges
against the then-chief executive of LIC Housing Finance
and the then-secretary of LIC, it said in a statement.
It also filed charges against the then-general manager of
Bank of India and the then-deputy general manager of
Punjab National Bank.
Police arrested eight executives in the probe last year, but
they were later granted bail.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Anurag Kotoky; Editing by
Aradhana Aravindan)