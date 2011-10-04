NEW DELHI Oct 4 India's federal police said on Tuesday it filed charges against several executives at Indian financial services firms, including Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Punjab National Bank , in a bribes-for-loans case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed charges against the then-chief executive of LIC Housing Finance and the then-secretary of LIC, it said in a statement.

It also filed charges against the then-general manager of Bank of India and the then-deputy general manager of Punjab National Bank.

Police arrested eight executives in the probe last year, but they were later granted bail. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)