By Frank Jack Daniel and Krishna N. Das
NEW DELHI, March 11 An Indian court summoned
former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday over
accusations of criminal conspiracy and corruption in the illegal
award of a coal field, a blow for the Gandhi dynasty that ruled
India until last year.
A special court under the Central Bureau of Investigation
(CBI) ordered the 82-year-old Singh, billionaire Kumar Mangalam
Birla and another official to appear on April 8, the court said
in an order.
"I am upset, but this is a part of life," a visibly
distressed Singh told reporters in parliament, where he sits in
the upper house. It is rare but not unknown for former Indian
prime ministers to be called into court.
Known for his personal integrity and humble lifestyle, Singh
has not been charged with any crime but is being investigated
for criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, cheating and
corruption, a prosecution lawyer said on condition of anonymity.
The CBI, India's federal law enforcement agency, had earlier
excluded Singh from the investigation. His Congress party called
the summons a backlash against its opposition to economic
reforms that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to push through
parliament.
In the past, the Supreme Court has accused the CBI of acting
on the wishes of the government.
PARLIAMENTARY STANDOFF
The summons coincided with a debate in the upper house on a
bill to allow coal-field auctions. Environment Minister Prakash
Javadekar said the issue was a blot on Congress and called on
the party to end its opposition to the bill.
"I hope reason will prevail," Javadekar said. He denied any
vendetta or political interference in the judicial process.
The maximum sentence for criminal breach of trust is life
imprisonment. Singh said he was evaluating his legal options,
which include seeking a stay on the summons from a higher court.
The mild-mannered economist implemented 1990s free-market
reforms that unshackled India from its socialist past.
Recognisable in his trademark blue turban, glasses and beard, he
played a prominent role managing the 2008 financial crisis.
His second term at the helm of a Congress-led coalition was
mired in corruption scandals and accusations that party leader
Sonia Gandhi called the shots, tarnishing his image.
"We have done nothing wrong and we have nothing to hide,"
said Ambika Soni, a senior Congress leader close to the Gandhis.
The Gandhi lineage stretches back to India's first prime
minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. The family ruled for much of the
period from independence in 1947.
AWARDS ILLEGAL
Most coal block awards made by Singh's government, which ran
India for a decade, were overturned late last year by the
Supreme Court, which ruled the process illegal.
The case known as "Coalgate" came to light in 2012 after a
government auditor said the exchequer had lost up to $33 billion
due to collusion between officials and private firms to depress
the cost of coal-field awards.
Modi, who ousted Singh in an election last May, issued an
executive order to re-auction the fields in a process key to
reducing India's dependence on coal imports. He needs to pass
legislation to make the decree permanent, however the Supreme
Court has made clear that auctioned fields will not be affected
if the decree lapses.
Auctions of the first 32 blocks have brought in a projected
$32 billion, Coal Secretary Anil Swarup told Reuters.
The summons relates to the allocation of a coal field in
2005 to Hindalco Industries, part of the $40 billion
Aditya Birla Group. Kumar Mangalam Birla is the chairman of the
group.
Judge Bharat Parashar said in the summons "a well planned
conspiracy was hatched" to award Hindalco the field after Birla
actively lobbied Singh, who was at the time acting as coal
minister. The document does not establish which politicians or
officials may have benefited but said Singh's office showed
"undue interest" in the matter.
Accused of manipulating the government, Hindalco said in a
statement that it made its case during its bid to get access to
the coal field "in a transparent and lawful manner".
Shares in Hindalco, an aluminium company, fell by 5 percent
to their lowest in nearly a year - extending falls over the past
week to nearly 20 percent.
Modi, who promised a "Congress-free India" in his election
campaign, was visiting the Seychelles as news of the summons
broke, posting photos on Facebook of the tropical islands.
