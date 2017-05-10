* Higher crop output, exports could pressure global prices
* Cotton prices rise 19 pct; oilseed, pulses values drop 60
pct
* Higher than avg monsoon rains seen supporting cotton
planting
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, May 10 Cotton planting in India, the
world's biggest producer of the fibre, is likely to rise by 15
percent in the 2017/18 marketing season to a three-year high as
farmers switch away from other crops, likely boosting cotton
production and exports.
Higher output in India could kill a rally that pushed global
cotton prices to their highest in three years this month.
"This year farmers received higher prices, so they are going
to raise the area under cotton. We are expecting around a 15
percent increase," said Mekala Chockalingam, chairman of the
state-run Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), the biggest cotton
buyer in the country.
Domestic cotton prices rose 19 percent from a year ago to
41,300 rupees ($639) per 356 kg candy, following the rally in
overseas prices.
A candy is a traditional measure of mass in India.
A 15 percent rise in crop area would lift India's cotton
planting to around 12.08 million hectares (29.9 million acres)
in the marketing year starting on Oct. 1, highest since the
2014/15 year.
That compares to 10.5 million hectares in the current
marketing year, the lowest in seven years.
"We have lost area in the last few years. We will recover
that lost area as long as the monsoon is normal," said
Nayan Mirani, president of Cotton Association of India.
Most Indian farmers start planting cotton - a crop that
requires lots of moisture - with the onset of monsoon rains in
June, although some with irrigated fields start as early as May.
India looks likely to receive above average monsoon rainfall
as concern over the El Nino weather condition has eased, the
chief of India's weather office said on Tuesday.
Oilseeds and pulses compete with cotton in key producing
areas like the western states of Maharashtra and Gujarat.
Prices of oilseeds and pulses plunged as much as 60 percent
due to bumper production this year, which will force many of
them to switch to cotton, said Chirag Patel, chief executive
officer at Jaydeep Cotton Fibers Pvt Ltd, a leading exporter.
India, which competes with Brazil, the United States and
African countries in the world market, is estimated to have
produced 35.1 million bales in 2016/17, up 3.8 percent from the
previous year, according to the state-run Cotton Advisory Board.
Pakistan, Bangladesh, China and Vietnam are key buyers of
Indian cotton.
However, in the last few months Indian textile mills have
been aggressively importing cotton due to an appreciation in the
rupee. The country is likely to import a record 3 million bales
in the current year.
(1 Indian bale = 170 kg)
(1 hectare = 2.47 acres)
($1 = 64.6300 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Tom Hogue)