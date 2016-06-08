By Rajendra Jadhav
| MUMBAI, June 8
MUMBAI, June 8 Cotton exports from India, the
world's biggest producer, have nearly halted as local prices
have rallied due to tight supplies because of drought, forcing
key importers like Bangladesh, Pakistan and Vietnam to turn to
other suppliers.
The freeze in Indian export will prompt Brazil, Australia
and United States to raise shipments and has pushed global
prices to near their highest since August.
The price rise could subsequently push up fabric and
clothing prices and put pressure on the margins of garment
makers.
"In last three-four weeks Indian exporters could not sign a
deal. Our cotton is more expensive than Brazilian or Australian
supplies," said Chirag Patel, chief executive officer at Jaydeep
Cotton Fibers Pvt. Ltd, a leading exporter.
The landed cost of Indian cotton for buyers in Pakistan and
Bangladesh is at 75 cents to 76 cents per lb compared to around
73 cents for Brazilian cotton, he said.
Pakistan and Bangladesh prefer Indian cotton due to lower
freight charges.
Local cotton spot market prices have surged 10 percent from
a month ago to 38,400 rupees per candy of 356 kg (73.5 cents per
lb) due to limited supplies after consecutive droughts cut
production. A candy is equivalent to about two Indian bales of
170 kg each.
India may produce about 34.1 million bales of cotton in the
2015/16 season that started on Oct. 1, down from last year's
output of 38.3 million, the Cotton Association of India (CAI)
estimates.
India has exported around 6.5 million bales of cotton so far
during the 2015/16 season, with Bangladesh and Pakistan
accounting for more than half of the total exports, said Dhiren
Sheth, president of CAI. In 2014/15 India exported 6 million
bales.
Cotton supplies in spot markets have been dwindling even as
domestic textile units are ramping up purchases, Patel said.
In October to April cotton supplies in Indian spot markets
fell 12.5 percent from a year ago.
"The industry failed to judge the impact of drought on the
production. Output turned out lower than the initial estimate,"
said a dealer with a global trading firm.
"Now textile units are aggressively buying to make sure they
have stocks for the next four months."
The new cotton crop starts arriving from late September, but
this year supplies could start from mid-October as sowing has
been held up in key producing states because of a delay in the
monsoon rains, said a trader based in Rajkot, Gujarat.
(1 Indian bale = 170 kg)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)