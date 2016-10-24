MUMBAI Oct 24 India's cotton exports in 2016/17
are likely to fall 28 percent from a year ago to 5 million bales
as its top buyer Pakistan is set to halve purchases due to
rising hostilities and improvement in its own production,
industry and government officials said.
The lower shipments to Pakistan from the world's biggest
cotton producer will help other suppliers such as Brazil, the
United States and some African countries in raising exports.
Pakistan is likely to import 1 million to 1.5 million bales
in the 2016/17 year that started on Oct. 1, down sharply from
2.7 million bales a year earlier, India's Textile Commissioner
Kavita Gupta told reporters on Monday.
Gupta attributed the reduction to an improvement in
Pakistan's cotton production, but industry officials said
exports are down due to rising tensions between the two
countries.
"Pakistan still needs to import, but Pakistani buyers are
turning to Brazil and the U.S.," said Pradeep Jain, a ginner
based in Jalgaon in the western state of Maharashtra.
The nuclear-armed rivals have seen tensions ratchet up in
the past few months over the disputed territory of Kashmir. Last
month, militants that New Delhi says came from across the border
attacked an army base in the state, killing 19 soldiers.
In response, Indian officials said elite troops crossed into
Pakistan-held territory to kill suspected militants.
Pakistan, the world's third-largest cotton consumer, usually
starts importing from September, but exporters said the number
of inquiries had slowed to a trickle in the last few weeks.
In 2015/16, Pakistan surpassed Bangladesh to become India's
biggest cotton buyer and accounted for 40 percent of exports.
India has so far in the season contracted 500,000 bales for
export as demand was weak from overseas buyers, Dhiren Sheth,
president of the Cotton Association of India, said.
By this time last year, Indian traders had signed contracts
to export 1 million bales, dealers said.
India's cotton output in 2016/17 could rise 3.8 percent from
a year earlier to 35.1 million bales as yields are expected to
increase due to good monsoon rains, Gupta said.
"This year, area under cotton was lower but due to good
monsoon rains and less impact from pests, we are estimating
higher per-hectare yields," she said.
(1 Indian bale = 170 kg)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)