* Court says pricing policy for essential drugs "irrational"
* 2003 case by NGO challenges India's current drug pricing
order
* Court asks NGO to come up with pricing plan in six weeks
(Updates with confirmation and comments from lawyer, NGO)
By Zeba Siddiqui
MUMBAI, July 16 India's Supreme Court has asked
the federal government to reexamine its pricing policy for
essential medicines after a group of non-governmental
organisations challenged the provisions, a lawyer involved in
the case said.
The Supreme Court labelled the formula by which prices of
essential medicines are currently being fixed in India as
"unreasonable and irrational", the lawyer said.
The Indian government currently caps the prices of more than
500 essential medicines. But the All India Drug Action Network
(AIDAN), a group of NGOs, alleged in a public interest
litigation that prices are fixed at very high levels, which
makes drugs unaffordable for many.
AIDAN has also alleged that India's current national list of
essential medicines does not include many life-saving drugs.
The court on Wednesday directed AIDAN to come up within six
weeks with a comprehensive plan to regulate drug prices. The
government will have to respond to that within six months, said
Gopal Dabade, a member of the AIDAN.
Drug prices are a contentious issue in India, where a
majority of people live on less than $2 a day and health
insurance is scarce.
A Indian parliamentary committee said in April that the
scope of price control needed to be expanded to make all the
drugs available in the country more affordable.
Wide-ranging price cuts over the past year have hit both
local and foreign drugmakers in India and have been opposed by
many in the industry, who have said drug prices in the country
are already among the lowest in the world.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath and Keith Weir)