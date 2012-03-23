NEW DELHI, March 23 A consortium of Indian public-sector energy companies, Oil and Natural Gas Corp and GAIL India, have not yet submitted a bid for Africa-focused gas explorer Cove Energy, a company source said on Friday.

"We have not yet submitted a bid," said the official with one of the state-run companies, declining to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

Cove is at the centre of a bidding war after approaches from Shell and Thai state oil firm PPT. The Indian consortium said last month it was considering joining the fray.

Cove's main asset is an 8.5 percent stake in Mozambique's Rovuma Offshore Area 1, where another operator Anadarko said recoverable reserves could top 30 trillion cubic feet of natural gas - equal to nearly half of Canada's proved reserves. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)