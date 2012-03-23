* ONGC, GAIL said in Feb participating in formal sale
process
* Cove has received approaches from Shell, Thai oil firm PTT
* ONGC, GAIL still mulling offer
By Prashant Mehra and Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, March 23 An Indian consortium has so
far stayed away from the bidding war for Africa-focused gas
explorer Cove Energy Plc COVE.L, with one member of the group
saying it would only bid if it was on an agreed basis.
A consortium of Indian public-sector energy companies Oil
and Natural Gas Corp and GAIL India said
last month that it was considering joining the race for Cove, at
the centre of a bidding war after approaches from Shell
and Thai state oil firm PPT.
However, Indian state-run companies such as Coal India
, GAIL and ONGC have not been particularly successful
in closing large overseas acquisitions in recent years and have
shied away from bidding wars despite sitting on huge piles of
cash.
"We have not yet submitted a bid," an official with one of
the Indian state-run companies said on Friday, declining to be
named as he is not authorised to speak to the media.
GAIL India Finance Director P.K. Jain confirmed the
consortium had not submitted a bid, but said it was still open
to buying a stake through "bilateral" negotiations - indicating
the state group would not join the bidding war for Cove.
"If anything has to happen now, it will be only through a
bilateral agreement," Jain told reporters. "We are open for any
opportunities that come, but pricing is very important," he
said, referring to GAIL's acquisition plans.
In a statement late on Friday, the consortium said it was
still evaluating a possible offer for Cove.
Cove's main asset is an 8.5 percent stake in Mozambique's
Rovuma Offshore Area 1, where another operator Anadarko
said recoverable reserves could top 30 trillion cubic feet of
natural gas - equal to nearly half of Canada's proved reserves.
PRE-EMPTIVE MOVE
India's Videocon Industries and state-run Bharat
Petroleum Corp each own a 10 percent stake in the
Rovuma block.
Shell had hoped to make a pre-emptive move for Cove by
offering 195 pence per share for the company earlier this month,
a 70 percent premium to the share price before Cove put itself
up for sale on Jan. 5.
But Thailand's PTT beat that offer with a 220 pence bid, or
$1.77 billion.
Cove shares closed at 205 pence on Friday.
PTT is Asia's No. 3 oil and gas group by market value but
had been overshadowed as a buyer of overseas assets by Chinese
state-backed oil and gas groups that have been aggressive
bidders for fields in Africa and South America in recent years.
The bid battle over Cove reflects intense industry interest
in East Africa, a previously little-explored area which is
tipped to become a major natural gas producing region.
The Indian consortium's interest mirrored efforts by Indian
steel, power and coal companies to scout for overseas coal mines
to satisfy demand from the fast-growing economy, but analysts
were skeptical about the state companies joining an bidding war.
An Indian state consortium of five companies in January last
year decided not to counter Rio Tinto's $3.9
billion bid for Australian coal miner Riversdale, after
hiring a consultant and spending weeks weighing bid options.
Cove said earlier this month it was seeking clarity from
Mozambique on a possible levy related to its sale, raising the
prospect of a tax battle and potential delay to the $1.8 billion
deal.
