NEW DELHI, April 19 A bus fell off a mountain
road in a northern Indian state and plunged into a river on
Wednesday, killing 44 people, officials said.
There were just two survivors from the 46 on board, its
conductor and a passenger who jumped off just before the mishap
in the state of Himachal Pradesh, said Anil Chauhan, a local
government official.
Rescue efforts have been launched at the accident site near
Nerwa, a town about 110 km (68 miles) from Shimla, the state
capital, he added.
Deadly traffic accidents are common in India, where driving
standards are poor and roads and vehicles badly maintained, but
Wednesday's crash was unusual for its heavy death toll.
India has the world's deadliest roads, with almost 150,000
people killed in accidents in 2015, the latest government data
shows.
(Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)