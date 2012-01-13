* Says challenging operating environment takes heavy toll

* Metals & mining, sugar and engineering other affected sectors

MUMBAI Jan 13 Indian companies saw more rating downgrades in the second half of 2011, led by power and hotel firms, and the operating environment is likely to remain challenging, rating agency ICRA Ltd. said on Friday.

Rating downgrades of Indian companies' debt instruments rose 10.3 percent in July-Dec compared with just 4.4 percent in the year-ago period, it said.

"Deterioration in cash flows, demand slowdown, inventory losses/increase in raw material cost and delays in debt servicing have been the key reasons for the rating downgrades in Q4 (Oct-Dec. quarter), 2011," it said.

Textiles, metals & mining, sugar, food & food products and engineering sectors reported higher inverse credit ratios than the overall average.

Inverse credit ratio refers to the ratio between rating downgrades and upgrades.

The credit rating agency expects the operating environment to remain challenging going forward and rating volatility to remain high, but the sharp downward revision seen recently may be expected to moderate, it said.

Improvement in liquidity, a likely shift in monetary stance and a moderation in cost of funds is likely to help ratings of companies, it said.

The total number of rating upgrades declined to 4.4 percent in July-Dec 2011 from 7.1 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)