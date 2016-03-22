MUMBAI, March 22 The Indian government is
looking at imposing penalties for delaying farmers' settlement
claims under the new crop insurance plan, Financial Services
Secretary Anjuly Chib Duggal said on Tuesday.
The government in January launched a crop damage insurance
plan to give a shield to millions of farmers who suffer when
their crops fail.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is banking on the insurance
plan to woo rural India, a key to his ambition to win a number
of state elections in the next two years.
(Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)