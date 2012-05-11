LONDON May 11 India's largest refiner, Indian
Oil Corp (IOC), has bought around 1 million barrels of
Angolan Kissanje crude oil via tender from Angola's state oil
company, Sonangol, traders said on Friday.
No price details were reported.
IOC issued a tender on May 3 to buy sweet crude for loading
in July 1-15 but potential sellers also had the option to supply
cargoes loading at the end of June or later in July.
Kissanje is a relatively sweet crude with a sulphur content
of less than 0.4 percent, but it is also a relatively heavy
grade of oil with an API gravity of around 30.5 degrees.
Traders said they had expected IOC to buy a lighter crude,
possibly Nigerian Qua Iboe or Bonny Light.
IOC only took one cargo of Kissanje on a Suezmax-class
tanker, traders said.
Suezmax vessels are a maximum of 160,000 dwt and typically
carry only around 1 million barrels of crude oil.
IOC usually buys crude via tender on very large crude
carriers (VLCCs), which typically around 2 million barrels.
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson. Editing by Jane Merriman)