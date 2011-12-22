Dec 22 Indian refiners, excluding Reliance
Industries' export-focused 580,000 barrels per day
(bpd) plant, processed about 3.52 million bpd of crude oil in
November, up 11 percent from a year ago, government data showed
on Thursday.
Natural gas output totalled 3.84 billion cubic metres, down
from 4.28 billion cubic metres a year ago.
Details of refinery throughput and crude oil output are:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
(in '000 tonnes)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. Nov. April-Nov. April-Nov.
2011 2010 2011/12 2010/11
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
IOC, Guwahati 90 91 88 686 770
IOC, Barauni 519 563 549 3776 3929
IOC, Koyali 900 1149 1148 9425 8836
IOC, Haldia 610 672 610 5448 4113
IOC, Mathura 713 750 778 5202 5827
IOC, Digboi 57 41 53 401 446
IOC, Panipat 1260 1209 1006 10231 8437
IOC, Bongaigaon 183 205 179 1423 1425
BPCL, Mumbai 1026 1150 966 8773 8834
BPCL, Kochi 790 851 698 5982 5912
HPCL, Mumbai 618 636 646 5020 4079
HPCL, Visakh 778 722 674 6081 5026
CPCL, Manali 877 825 788 6503 6569
CPCL, Narimanam 65 54 61 411 417
NRL, Numaligarh 249 231 237 1926 1353
MRPL, Mangalore 1065 1057 1137 8278 8129
ONGC, Tatipaka 5 5 6 45 43
Reliance,Jamng 2556 2940 2096 23492 22502
Essar, Vadinar 1350 1268 1252 8269 9906
____________________________________________________________
Total 13,712 14,422 12,973 11,137 10,655
____________________________________________________________
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
Essar Oil
_______________________________________________________________
CRUDE OUTPUT
('000 tonnes)
Nov. Novt. April-Nov. April-Nov.
2011 2010 2011/12 2010/11
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
_______________________________________________________________
ONGC:
Gujarat 452 461 474 3811 3839
Andhra Pradesh 19 25 23 204 201
Tamil Nadu 16 21 19 167 151
Assam 96 99 99 797 746
Mumbai High 1379 1334 1409 10954 11397
OIL:
Assam &
Arunachal Pradesh 308 311 301 2573 2336
Private operators 865 833 944 7020 6142
_____________________________________________________________
Total 3,134 3,084 3,269 25,526 24,812
______________________________________________________________
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
