Nov 25 Indian refiners, excluding Reliance
Industries' export-focused 580,000 barrels per day
bpd) plant, processed about 3.12 million bpd of crude oil in
October, down 2.8 percent from a year ago, government data
showed on Friday.
Details of refinery throughput and crude oil output are:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
(in '000 tonnes)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. Oct. April-Oct. April-Oct.
2011 2010 2011/12 2010/11
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
IOC, Guwahati 95 95 96 595 682
IOC, Barauni 537 545 559 3213 3380
IOC, Koyali 1170 1305 1203 8275 7688
IOC, Haldia 625 674 561 4776 3503
IOC, Mathura 718 305 708 4451 5049
IOC, Digboi 59 61 58 360 394
IOC, Panipat 1348 1390 581 9022 7432
IOC, Bongaigaon 183 182 197 1218 1246
BPCL, Mumbai 1085 1146 1173 7623 7867
BPCL, Kochi 810 865 708 5131 5214
HPCL, Mumbai 267 657 543 4384 3433
HPCL, Visakh 804 824 785 5359 4352
CPCL, Manali 906 801 937 5678 5781
CPCL, Narimanam 67 71 62 357 356
NRL, Numaligarh 70 248 250 1695 1116
MRPL, Mangalore 1070 832 1201 7221 6992
ONGC, Tatipaka 5 4 6 39 36
Reliance,Jamng 2639 2934 2678 20552 20406
Essar, Vadinar 504 263 1275 7000 8654
____________________________________________________________
Total 12,963 13,203 13,581 96,950 93,583
____________________________________________________________
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
Essar Oil
_______________________________________________________________
CRUDE OUTPUT
('000 tonnes)
Oct. Oct. April-Oct. April-Oct.
2011 2010 2011/12 2010/11
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
_______________________________________________________________
ONGC:
Gujarat 467 479 483 3350 3365
Andhra Pradesh 21 25 25 179 178
Tamil Nadu 17 22 20 146 132
Assam 97 100 104 698 647
Mumbai High 1431 1400 1451 9620 9988
OIL:
Assam &
Arunachal Pradesh 321 326 314 2262 2035
Private operators 900 866 850 6187 5198
_____________________________________________________________
Total 3,254 3,218 3,246 22,442 21,543
______________________________________________________________
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
(Reporting By Annie Banerji; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)