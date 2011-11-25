Nov 25 Indian refiners, excluding Reliance Industries' export-focused 580,000 barrels per day bpd) plant, processed about 3.12 million bpd of crude oil in October, down 2.8 percent from a year ago, government data showed on Friday.

Details of refinery throughput and crude oil output are:

REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT

(in '000 tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------

Oct. Oct. April-Oct. April-Oct.

2011 2010 2011/12 2010/11 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 95 95 96 595 682 IOC, Barauni 537 545 559 3213 3380 IOC, Koyali 1170 1305 1203 8275 7688 IOC, Haldia 625 674 561 4776 3503 IOC, Mathura 718 305 708 4451 5049 IOC, Digboi 59 61 58 360 394 IOC, Panipat 1348 1390 581 9022 7432 IOC, Bongaigaon 183 182 197 1218 1246 BPCL, Mumbai 1085 1146 1173 7623 7867 BPCL, Kochi 810 865 708 5131 5214 HPCL, Mumbai 267 657 543 4384 3433 HPCL, Visakh 804 824 785 5359 4352 CPCL, Manali 906 801 937 5678 5781 CPCL, Narimanam 67 71 62 357 356 NRL, Numaligarh 70 248 250 1695 1116 MRPL, Mangalore 1070 832 1201 7221 6992 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 4 6 39 36 Reliance,Jamng 2639 2934 2678 20552 20406 Essar, Vadinar 504 263 1275 7000 8654 ____________________________________________________________ Total 12,963 13,203 13,581 96,950 93,583 ____________________________________________________________

Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

IOC: Indian Oil Corp

BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd

CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp

MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd

Reliance Industries Ltd

Essar Oil _______________________________________________________________

CRUDE OUTPUT

('000 tonnes)

Oct. Oct. April-Oct. April-Oct.

2011 2010 2011/12 2010/11 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual _______________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 467 479 483 3350 3365 Andhra Pradesh 21 25 25 179 178 Tamil Nadu 17 22 20 146 132 Assam 97 100 104 698 647 Mumbai High 1431 1400 1451 9620 9988 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 321 326 314 2262 2035 Private operators 900 866 850 6187 5198 _____________________________________________________________ Total 3,254 3,218 3,246 22,442 21,543 ______________________________________________________________

Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd

OIL: Oil India Ltd