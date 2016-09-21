By Nidhi Verma
MUMBAI, Sept 21 India is talking to the United
Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia to fill half of the 1.5
million tonnes (mt) of the Mangalore strategic storage, along
with Iranian crude, its oil minister said on Wednesday.
Dharmendra Pradhan told a news conference India is exploring
two to three other models for sourcing oil to fill the remainder
of the storage.
During Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Kahlid A. Al-Falih's
visit to New Delhi in October, India plans to discuss the
filling of the Mangalore strategic storage, and investments in
refinery and petrochemical projects.
Globally, most of the biggest crude oil consuming countries
have a strategic storage capacity of at least 50 days, but India
currently stands less than 10 days.
In 2005, the Oil Ministry had set up Indian Strategic
Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL) to build strategic storages in
India. Under phase I of development, the company has built a
total of 5.33 mt of storage capacity in three locations - Vizag
(1.33 mt), Mangalore (1.5 mt) and Padur (2.5 mt). Only Vizag is
currently operational.
