MUMBAI, June 22 India's stock market regulator
relaxed currency derivatives rules on Wednesday, allowing
participants to continue to hold on to their open position
limits even if total open interest in a currency pair falls at a
stock exchange.
Market participants will, however, have to gradually bring
down their open positions to comply with applicable limits
within a time period specified by the stock exchanges, the
Securities and Exchange Board of India said.
Earlier, market participants had to reduce their open
position limits in proportion to the drop in total open
interest.
India allows market participants to have open position of
upto 15 percent of the total open interest, or $100 million
gross open limit for USD/INR pair, whichever is higher.
For banks, the position limit is 15 percent of total open
interest or $1 billion, whichever is higher.
