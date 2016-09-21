MUMBAI, Sept 21 India posted a current account
deficit of $300 million, or 0.1 percent of gross
domestic product, in the April-June quarter, contrasting with
expectations for a surplus of nearly $4 billion.
The deficit was much narrower than a deficit of $6.1
billion, or 1.2 percent of GDP, in the same quarter a year ago,
according to the data released by the Reserve Bank of India on
Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the balance of payments posted a
surplus of $7.0 billion for the April-June quarter, down from an
$11.4 billion surplus a year ago, the RBI data showed.
It was India's third consecutive balance of payment surplus.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)