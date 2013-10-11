NEW DELHI Oct 11 A powerful cyclone intensified
on Friday and was heading towards India's east coast,
authorities said, forecasting a risk to life and extensive
damage to property when it makes landfall in 36 hours.
Satellite images showed the storm in the Bay of Bengal to be
about half the size of India.
Cyclone Phailin is expected to hit between Kalingapatnam in
Andhra Pradesh state and Paradip in Odisha state on Saturday
evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained
wind speed of 205-215 km per hour (127-134 miles per hour), the
India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin at 2330 GMT.
London-based storm tracking service Tropical Storm Risk
described Phailin as a Category 4 storm, one notch below the
most powerful Category 5 storms.
Authorities in the affected states had been stocking
shelters with rations, as well as putting disaster response
teams on standby and cancelling government employees' holidays
as Phailin - some 800 km from the Indian coastline - moved
closer.
"The cyclone is expected to impact life and properties. The
districts likely to be affected by the impending cyclone have
been asked to ensure all preparedness including evacuation of
people in vulnerable areas to the cyclone shelters for their
safety," Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in a letter
to the defence minister on Thursday, asking for the armed forces
to prepare to help with disaster relief.
India's largest gas field -- the Reliance Industries
-operated D6 natural gas block -- lies in the Cauvery
Basin off the east coast.