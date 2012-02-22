MUMBAI, Feb 22 Indian state-owned utility Damodar Valley Corp is planning to raise up to 44 billion rupees ($894.3 million) via government guaranteed bonds, three sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

The company is looking to raise funds in 10-,15-, 20-year bonds, the sources said.

The issue, which is rated AAA by Care and Fitch, is likely to open in the first week of March. ($1=49.2 rupees)

For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double

click on one of the following:

Indian bond issuances

Asia debt news

India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:

Spreads over Indian federal bonds

Indian secondary corporate bond deals

Secondary market Indian CP Prices

India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)