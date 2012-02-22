MUMBAI, Feb 22 Indian state-owned utility
Damodar Valley Corp is planning to raise up to 44 billion rupees
($894.3 million) via government guaranteed bonds, three sources
with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
The company is looking to raise funds in 10-,15-, 20-year
bonds, the sources said.
The issue, which is rated AAA by Care and Fitch, is likely
to open in the first week of March.
($1=49.2 rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)