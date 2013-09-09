By Rajendra Jadhav
| MUMBAI, Sept 9
MUMBAI, Sept 9 India has bought 160,000 tonnes
of crop nutrient diammonium phosphate (DAP) from China at the
lowest price in more than six years in deals that could set a
price benchmark for other buyers, sources said.
Indian Potash Limited, Paradeep Phosphates Limited and
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals bought the crop
nutrient at $410 per tonne on CFR basis in deals done last week,
sources with knowledge of the deals told Reuters.
Prices paid by India, the world's top DAP importer, were as
much as $520 per tonne in May.
The deals could encourage other buyers in Asia and elsewhere
to seek cuts in prices of existing long-term contracts and delay
signing of new contracts.
It would also put pressure on fertiliser producers from
Russia, Canada and the Middle East to drop their DAP prices, at
a time when they are already seeing lower prices of mineral
fertilizer ingredient potash after the break-up of Belarusian
Potash Co.
"India bought four cargoes for prompt shipments. They
managed to reduce the price to $410," said a New Delhi-based
official with a global DAP supplier. "Since there is a glut in
supplies in the world market and India is delaying purchases,
sellers have little choice but to reduce the price."
DAP is the most widely used phosphate fertiliser in the
world. Phosphate-based fertilisers are most commonly used along
with nitrogen- and potash-based fertilisers.
India relies on imports for most of its DAP needs and
accounts for nearly half of the nutrient's annual global
shipments of around 16 million tonnes.
The country has delayed and trimmed purchases in 2013 amid
a build-up in inventories at suppliers. Last year it bought DAP
at an average price of $580 per tonne.
The four cargoes are likely to land by the last week of
September or early October, said an official with an Indian
company that bought one cargo.
Retail demand for phosphate-based fertilizers increases in
India from October to March. Indian companies usually buy large
quantities of fertiliser ahead of the peak season.
Despite the price reduction, India is unlikely to increase
purchases sharply in the next few months as the companies are
struggling to dispose high-priced inventory from earlier
purchases.
"Everyone is giving priority to sell old stocks that is
sourced at a very high price. There would be few buyers, but
they will also consider the weak rupee and reduction in
fertiliser subsidy," said Ashok Ghasghase, director-marketing,
at state-run Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.
The key DAP suppliers to India are Moroccan Office Cherifien
des Phosphates (OCP), Russia's PhosAgro OAO, Potash
Corp, Agrium Inc Israel Chemicals (ICL)
and Mosaic Co.