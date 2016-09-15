UPDATE 1-Boeing wins $2.1 bln Pentagon contract for 15 KC-46 refueling aircraft
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 Boeing Co has been awarded a $2.1 billion U.S. defense contract for 15 KC-46 aerial refueling aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday.
NEW DELHI, Sept 15 India is close to finalising a long-delayed deal to buy 36 fighter jets from France's Dassault Aviation, a defence ministry official said on Thursday, with the cabinet set to meet next week to agree a price.
Indian television channel NDTV reported that India had agreed to pay 7.87 billion euros ($8.84 billion) for the jets and would sign the deal on Sept. 23.
There have been several leaks to the Indian press this year that a deal had been reached that proved to be premature, as the two sides haggled over price and other terms of the deal.
A senior defence ministry official in New Delhi, who asked not to be named because he is not authorised to speak with the media, said India's cabinet committee on security would meet on Wednesday to discuss the deal.
"We expect to sign the deal once the cabinet approves," the official said.
A spokesman for India's defence ministry said he was not aware of any specific date for signing but that a cabinet meeting was scheduled for next Wednesday. Dassault's spokesman declined to comment.
President Francois Hollande and Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervened in the procurement for the Rafale jets in 2015, ordering government-to-government talks after several years of commercial negotiations with Dassault had collapsed.
The leaders agreed to scale back an original plan to buy 126 Rafale planes to just 36 in fly-away condition to meet the Indian Air Force's urgent needs as it tries to modernise and face an assertive China and long-time foe Pakistan.
($1 = 0.8901 euros) (Reporting by Nigam Prusty and Tommy Wilkes; additional reporting by Cyril Altmeyer in PARIS; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Investors have rushed back into North American pipelines after U.S. President Donald Trump revived growth prospects in a sector that struggled to cope with a two-year oil price slump and strident opposition from environmental and Native American activists.
MIAMI, Jan 27 Two Florida ports have canceled plans to sign cooperation pacts with Communist-ruled Cuba after state Governor Rick Scott threatened to cancel their funding if they did business with the "Cuban dictatorship."