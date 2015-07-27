* Restructured debt from Indian power distributors lures
investors
By Manju Dalal
SINGAPORE, July 27 (IFR) - Investors are flocking to buy
bonds formed from the restructuring of loans to Indian state
power distribution companies, or discoms, handing a windfall to
creditors at the expense of state governments.
These bonds were carved out of distressed bank loans to
power distribution companies under a Financial Restructuring
Plan approved in October 2012 by the Indian government and seven
states.
Under the plan, 50 percent of the outstanding short-term
debt of the power discoms up to March 31, 2012, was to be
converted into roughly 600 billion rupees ($9.4 billion) of
15-year bonds in stages. Thereafter, these bonds were to be
taken over by the respective state governments in a phased
manner up to March 2017. In turn, the state governments were to
issue fresh bonds.
According to DCM bankers, state governments have started
issuing these bonds with staggered maturities of between four
and 15 years to state-owned banks and institutions such as the
Power Finance Corp and Rural Electrification Corp, which were
lenders to the discoms before the restructuring.
Even though the bonds were born out of bad loans and the
financial health of power discoms remains fragile, investor
interest is high.
"Earlier, no one understood these bonds. But, gradually
investors saw a great opportunity," said a trader. "These bonds
are being viewed as sovereign debt and hence very safe."
Bondholders are already said to be sitting on big
mark-to-market gains.
Last year, these bonds were auctioned in the secondary
market at spread of 50bp to 60bp over the respective state
government bonds. This spread has now narrowed to just 2bp to
4bp, according to DCM sources.
The bonds do not count towards regulatory liquidity ratios,
but their higher yield versus state bonds still makes them
attractive to banks, along with the prospect of further gains.
REC and PFC have seen good demand as they offload their
holdings in the secondary market.
"Mostly banks and traders are buying these bonds in the
secondary auctions. Later, they get sold to provident and
pension funds," said a source.
Alarm bells
However, analysts and the Reserve Bank of India have raised
concerns over the deteriorating health of discoms. The fear is
that further losses at the discoms could harm the finances of
state governments and hinder their ability to service their own
bonds.
"The states have not been able to strengthen the financial
health of discoms under their financial restructuring plans,"
the RBI said in its June report, noting that the gap between
supply costs and revenues remained unsolved.
Separately, Indian banks have restructured around 530
billion rupees of their exposure to the seven discoms. The
moratorium period for repayment of the principal amounting to
430 billion rupees ended in March 2015, according to the RBI.
"Probability of slippage of this exposure into NPAs is very
high considering the implementation of new regulatory norms on
restructuring of loans and advances effective April 1, 2015,"
the central bank said.
Considering that power discoms continue to face
long-standing challenges of fixed tariffs, high power purchasing
costs and high distribution losses, analysts fear there could be
another round of restructuring soon.
But bond investors remain undaunted.
"There cannot be any default on these bonds. The RBI is
responsible for the servicing of interest on these bonds. These
are also ultimately state liabilities and no Indian state
government will ever default," said a DCM banker.
(Reporting By Manju Dalal; Editing By Daniel Stanton and
Vincent Baby)