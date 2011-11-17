NEW DELHI Nov 17 India will raise limits on external commercial borrowings (ECBs)for corporates if needed, a finance ministry official said on Thursday, adding, there is a strong demand for yuan-denominated debt from Indian corporates.

Hurt by 13 interest rate increases by the Indian central bank in the past 18 months, corporates have borrowed $17.75 billion through overseas borrowings in the first half of the current financial year, a finance ministry estimate showed.

Indian firms had borrowed $24.62 billion from overseas in the last fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2011. (Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)