BRIEF-FastPartner sells two properties, builds a joint venture
* Builds together with Slättö a joint venture Source text for Eikon:
MUMBAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) -
* India market regulator clarifies foreign investors can buy government bonds of minimum 3 years maturity under the additional $5 billion limit enhanced in July instead of 1-year maturity.
* Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1tFbBQQ)
* Builds together with Slättö a joint venture Source text for Eikon:
* FY consolidated revenue rose by 13 pct to 156.6 million euros ($167.55 million) (2015: 139.0 million euros)
* Says that RMI has entered into exclusive negotiations with its 84% subsidiary, Outsurance Holdings Limited