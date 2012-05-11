May 11 Indian banks sought to restructure 645.3 billion rupees ($12 billion) in corporate loans in the fiscal year that ended in March, up 156 percent from a year earlier, according to data from the Corporate Debt Restructuring Cell (CDR).

CDR is a Reserve Bank of India-approved informal forum of bankers that work with companies and lenders to ease loan terms.

Loan restructuring through CDR in the fiscal year that ended March 2012 was the highest since the forum was launched in 2001, according to data obtained from a CDR source.

Banks filed 84 CDR cases during the year, compared with 49 a year earlier, the data showed.

Banks filed 18 new corporate debt restructuring cases in April 2012, a record number for any month. ($1 = 53.385 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Tony Munroe)