MUMBAI, July 4 India's Deepak Fertilisers and
Petrochemicals Corp is m aking slow progress o n a
planned $350 million ammonium nitrate manufacturing project in
Australia and is looking for other potential sites, a company
executive said, citing environmental, technical and economic
factors.
The project, announced last year, had faced local opposition
on concerns over possible harm to nearby cuttlefish populations
and ha s been in t he pl anning stage.
Deepak Fertilisers planned to set up a 300,000-tonnes a year
plant to make technical ammonium nitrate (TAN), a chemical used
in coal mining, near Port Bonython in the state of South
Australia.
"The developments at the present site are at a slow place.
A lternatively, we are looking at other sites also, just in case
there are more diffulties (at the present s ite)," Ch ief
Financial Officer Somnath Patil told Reuters over the telephone
on Wednesday.
"There are other angles also" apart from the environmental
issue, he said, "like techno-economic angles that we are looking
at."
"As of now, there is no great progress on this front."
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni)