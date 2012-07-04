(Changes throughout to show that progress is slow, but project is not halted)

MUMBAI, July 4 India's Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp is m aking slow progress o n a planned $350 million ammonium nitrate manufacturing project in Australia and is looking for other potential sites, a company executive said, citing environmental, technical and economic factors.

The project, announced last year, had faced local opposition on concerns over possible harm to nearby cuttlefish populations and ha s been in t he pl anning stage.

Deepak Fertilisers planned to set up a 300,000-tonnes a year plant to make technical ammonium nitrate (TAN), a chemical used in coal mining, near Port Bonython in the state of South Australia.

"The developments at the present site are at a slow place. A lternatively, we are looking at other sites also, just in case there are more diffulties (at the present s ite)," Ch ief Financial Officer Somnath Patil told Reuters over the telephone on Wednesday.

"There are other angles also" apart from the environmental issue, he said, "like techno-economic angles that we are looking at."

"As of now, there is no great progress on this front." (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni)