* Foreign firms sidelined from giant aviation market
* Indigenous plane 32 years in the making
* Air force struggling to keep parity with China, Pakistan
By Sanjeev Miglani and Tommy Wilkes
NEW DELHI, Oct 7 India's government has turned
down the military's request to expand the acquisition of 36
fighter planes from Dassault Aviation SA to plug vital
gaps, officials said, nudging it to accept an indigenous combat
plane 32 years in the making.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision, in line with his
Make-in-India policy to encourage domestic industry, is a blow
for not only the French manufacturer but also others circling
over the Indian military aviation market worth billions of
dollars.
The push for India's struggling Tejas light combat aircraft
(LCA) also comes at a time when the air force is at its weakest
operational strength since the 1962 war against China, which is
causing anxiety within military circles.
Since it took over last year, the Modi administration has
repeatedly said its overriding goal is to cut off the military's
addiction to foreign arms which has made it the world's top
importer.
The air force wanted the government to clear an additional
44 Rafale medium multirole aircraft on top of the 36 that Modi
announced during a visit to Paris this year that are to be
bought off-the-shelf to meet its urgent requirements.
But a defence ministry official said that Defence Minister
Manohar Parrikar had told the air force that there weren't
enough funds to expand the Rafale acquisition and that it must
induct an improved version of the indigenous Tejas-Mark 1A.
"The IAF (air force) needs to have a minimum number of
aircraft at all times. The LCA is our best option at this stage,
given our resource constraints," the defence official said.
"The Rafale is our most expensive acquisition. The LCA is
our cheapest in the combat category."
India's air force says its requires 45 fighter squadrons to
counter a "two-front collusive threat" from Pakistan and China.
But it only has 35 active fighter squadrons, parliament's
defence committee said in a report in April citing a
presentation by a top air force officer.
With the drawdown of Soviet-era MiG 21 planes under way, the
air force would be down to 25 squadrons by 2022 at the current
pace of acquisitions, it told the committee.
Cleared by the government in 1983, the LCA designed by the
government's Defence Research and Development Organisation
(DRDO) was meant to be the backbone of the air force due for
induction in 1994.
Instead, it suffered years of delay and chaos with
scientists trying to build the world's most modern light combat
aircraft from scratch, including the engine.
Eventually they scrapped the engine, turning to GE Aviation
and lowering their ambitions for a state-of-the-art fighter. So
far, only one aircraft has been produced and even that is
awaiting final operational clearance, now delayed to early 2016.
"In January this year, they had given one LCA ... which had
not completed its flight testing. They handed over the papers to
us. We do not make a squadron with one aeroplane. That is where
we are," said an air force officer speaking on condition of
anonymity.
SAFETY CONCERNS
An independent investigation by the Comptroller and Auditor
General of India into the LCA programme identified 53
"shortfalls" in the plane. In a report in May, the auditor said
that the plane wasn't as light as promised, the fuel capacity
and speed were lower than required and there were concerns about
safety.
Retired Air Marshal M. Matheswaran, a former deputy chief of
the Integrated Defence Staff, said the LCA was obsolete.
"It is a very short-range aircraft which has no relevance in
today's war fighting scenarios. If you are trying to justify
this as a replacement for follow-on Rafales, you are comparing
apples with oranges."
He said the plane was at best a technology demonstrator on
which Indian engineers could build the next series of aircraft,
not something the air force could win a war with.
"We would like to have the MMRCA (Medium Multi-Role Combat
Aircraft) variety of aircraft. At least about six squadrons, to
my mind," the head of the air force, Arup Raha, said at the
weekend, referring to the Rafale class of fighters.
But K. Tamilmani, the DRDO's aerospace chief, said the
modified version of the Tejas addressed most of the air force
concerns. These included electronic warfare system, flight
computer, radar and maintenance problems.
"Almost all the problems get solved with the 1A. There will
always be scope for improvement, but there are no flight safety
issues," he said.
State-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited would be able to
ramp production to 16 a year by 2017 to meet the air force's
demands, he said.
"We Indians are extremely good at blaming each other - at
blaming it all on Indian production."
Dassault declined any comment on the government's decision
to cap the Rafale fleet.
A source close to Sweden's Saab, which has been
pushing its Gripen light fighter, said that it was respectful of
India's decision to try to develop its domestic military base.
"There's still a huge gap that needs to be filled. We are
marketing it (the Gripen) under the Make-in-India umbrella," he
said. "Even if you add the seven squadrons of the Tejas, there
is still a requirement (with MiGs retiring etc). It's a question
of timing. Can they build these for when they need them?"
