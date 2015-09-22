NEW DELHI, Sept 22 India's cabinet on Tuesday cleared the purchase of Boeing's Apache and Chinook helicopters in a deal worth around $2.5 billion, two government sources said, in a further boost to defence ties with the United States.

The approval for 22 Apache attack and 15 heavy lift Chinook helicopters, meant to replace the military's ageing Soviet-origin choppers, came just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to the United States to drum up investments into India.

"Both have been cleared, the total cost is $2.5 billion," a defence ministry source told Reuters. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Malini Menon)