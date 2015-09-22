* United States emerging as top source of arms imports
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Sept 22 India's cabinet on
Tuesday cleared the purchase of Boeing's Apache and
Chinook helicopters in a deal worth around $2.5 billion, two
government sources said, in a boost to defence ties with the
United States.
The deal strengthens the status of the United States as one
of India's top military suppliers, along with Israel, dislodging
Cold War-era ally Russia from its longstanding position as the
South Asian nation's main source of weapons.
The approval for 22 Apache attack and 15 heavy lift Chinook
helicopters, meant to replace the military's ageing
Soviet-origin choppers, came just as Prime Minister Narendra
Modi heads to the United States to drum up investments into
India.
"Both have been cleared, the total cost is $2.5 billion," a
defence ministry source, who declined to be identified, because
he is not authorised to speak to the media, told Reuters. A
senior government official confirmed the decision.
The deal includes an option for 11 more Apaches and seven
more Chinooks, an industry source with knowledge of the matter
said.
India was the top foreign buyer of U.S. arms in 2013, says
defense research firm IHS Janes, and the two governments are now
negotiating a series of defense collaboration projects.
The two sides ended negotiations on the helicopters months
ago, but budget constraints held up the deal. After India's
finance ministry gave the green light last week, the cabinet
committee on security, headed by Modi, gave its approval on
Tuesday, the defence ministry source said.
Boeing kept the price of the helicopters stable, despite
inflation, extending it over deadlines more than 10 times, said
the industry source, who declined to be identified because of
the sensitivity of the subject.
In August, the price assurance was extended until Sept. 30,
so India had to sign off on the deal before then, the source
added.
The Indian Air Force picked the Apache and Chinook
helicopters over Russian competitors in 2012. The Chinooks are
to be part of a new mountain corps the army is putting together
with the intent of deploying it on the border with China.
The two countries fought a brief border war in 1962.
