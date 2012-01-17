* Fiscal year end to not have bearing on contract - airforce
NEW DELHI, Jan 17 India may decide in the
next two weeks whether the Eurofighter consortium or France's
Dassault has won a contract for fighter jets, N A K Browne,
chief of the Indian Air Force said, in a deal potentially worth
about $10 billion.
India plans to spend $50 billion over the next five years to
upgrade its military, which largely consists of Soviet-era gear,
to counter the rising might of China and threats from Pakistan.
The Eurofighter, a four-nation consortium, and Dassault are
left in the race to sell India 126 fighter jets and help revamp
the country's defence industry in line with its rising global
clout. American, Russian and Swedish bids were rejected in
April.
"I am hopeful that in another two weeks' time we will be
able to shortlist the name," Browne told Reuters on the
sidelines of an event. He declined to comment on who could be
the winner of the contract.
Some Indian media have reported that the Eurofighter Typhoon
may emerge the lowest bidder. Eurofighter is a four-nation
consortium of EADS, representing Germany and Spain,
Britain's BAE Systems and Italy's Finmeccanica
. Dassault makes the Rafale.
"Right now we have to do the selection of who is going to be
shortlisted," Browne said.
He also said the end of current financial year on March 31
would have no bearing on the order.
Once selected, the government will enter into negotiations
with the lowest bidder to finalise the terms and contract value,
which may take three to four months.
"Once we shortlist, the commercial negotiations will start
with the vendor," Browne said.
India is the world's largest arms importer, accounting for 9
percent of the global arms trade between 2006 and 2010,
according to data from Swedish think-tank Stockholm
International Peace Research Institute.
"With a potential contract price of $9 billion to $14
billion, this is the single biggest competition in the global
defence aviation industry at the moment and offers both bidders
a much-needed opportunity in a major market," James Hardy, Asia
Pacific Editor at IHS Jane's Defence Weekly had written in an
email statement in November.
