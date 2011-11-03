By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI Nov 3 The Indian government will open
bids on Friday for a $11 billion contract to buy fighter jets
for India's air force, a defence ministry source said, moving
closer to awarding one of the world's biggest arms contracts to
one of two European groups.
Two European contenders are left in the race to sell India
126 fighter jets and help revamp the country's creaking defence
equipment in line with its rising global clout. American,
Russian and Swedish bids were rejected in April.
"A meeting is scheduled tomorrow for the bids," the source
told Reuters by phone, adding that it may take two-three weeks
to pick a winner.
Still in the fray are Eurofighter, which makes the Typhoon
fighter jet and is a four-nation consortium of EADS ,
representing Germany and Spain, Britain's BAE Systems
and Italy's Finmeccanica .
Their competitor is France's Dassault , which makes
the Rafale plane.
The air force would prefer to award the deal only to one
company, rather than splitting the order between the remaining
two firms, a second source said.
"With a potential contract price of $9 billion to $14
billion, this is the single biggest competition in the global
defence aviation industry at the moment and offers both bidders
a much-needed opportunity in a major market," James Hardy, Asia
Pacific Editor at IHS Jane's Defence Weekly, wrote in an email
statement.
Both remaining jets are riding successful performances as
part of the NATO air campaign in Libya. Failure here would be a
major blow after both made substantial investment in promoting
their platforms in India.
For the Rafale, it would leave it without an export order
and pegging its hopes on competition in the United Arab Emirates
and Brazil, while the Typhoon would have to rely on securing
contracts in Japan and other Asian markets, he said.
India is the world's largest arms importer, accounting for 9
percent of the global arms trade between 2006 and 2010,
according to data from Swedish think-tank Stockholm
International Peace Research Institute.
It plans to spend $50 billion over the next five years to
upgrade its military, which largely consists of Soviet-era gear,
to counter the rising might of China and threats from Pakistan.
The U.S. expressed interest on Wednesday to sell its most
sophisticated fighter to India, six months after New Delhi
rejected two older U.S. warplanes for the fighter jet deal.
The elimination of the U.S. competitors -- a potential bump
in forging closer ties -- came despite lobbying from President
Barack Obama and coincided with the unexpected resignation of
the U.S. ambassador to India.
