By Frank Jack Daniel
NEW DELHI, June 29 Western governments are
rushing to visit India's new Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawn
by the prospect of multi-billion-dollar deals as the government
prepares to open the nascent defence industry to foreign
investment.
Senior politicians from France, the United States and
Britain arrive over the next few weeks as Modi prepares to
accelerate the modernisation of the country's mostly Soviet-era
weaponry.
Modi intends to build up India's military capabilities and
gradually turn the world's largest arms importer into a
heavyweight manufacturer - a goal that has eluded every prime
minister since independence in 1947.
On the table is a proposal circulated within the new
government to raise caps on foreign investment - with one option
to allow complete foreign ownership of some defence projects.
"All the countries are trying to make their case, especially
as there is the sense that the Indian market will undergo a
shift," said Harsh Pant, professor of international relations at
King's College London.
"They get a sense from their dealings that something
dramatic is going to happen and they want first-mover
advantage," said Pant, who specialises in Indian defence.
First to arrive in New Delhi will be French Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius, whose top priority is to close a stalled deal to
sell India 126 Rafale fighter jets, built by Dassault Aviation
, for an estimated $15 billion.
Fabius, who arrives on Monday, will meet Modi as well as his
most powerful minister, Arun Jaitley, who holds the twin
portfolios of defence and finance - and can therefore decide
both whether to sign the deal and when to release the money.
U.S. Senator John McCain is also due in India next week.
McCain, whose Arizona constituency includes weapons makers such
as Boeing and Raytheon, told the Senate on
Thursday that Washington should seek to bolster India's economic
and military rise.
"This is an area where U.S. defence capabilities,
technologies, and cooperation - especially between our defence
industries - can benefit India enormously," McCain said of
India's drive to modernise the armed forces.
UK STILL HOPEFUL ON FIGHTER JET
In July, Britain is likely to send in Foreign Secretary
William Hague and finance minister George Osborne, a British
government source said on Friday.
Britain has drawn some cheer from the slow progress of the
negotiations for the Rafale deal. The Eurofighter Typhoon was
shortlisted along with the Dassault fighter before India
announced the French jet was the winner.
Cost escalations and disagreements about building the Rafale
in partnership with India's state-run Hindustan Aeronautics
Limited have complicated talks with France, and London has never
entirely given up hope that it will return to the race.
However, on Thursday, one source at the Indian defence
ministry said the deal was likely to be finally closed during
Fabius' visit and could be signed this year. A French foreign
ministry source said talks were ongoing, but refused to provide
more detail.
Russia, for years India's top weapons supplier, pipped all
three countries to the post, sending Deputy Prime Minister
Dmitry Rogozin to visit the new government in Delhi two weeks
ago. Washington last year replaced Moscow as India's top defence
supplier, according to IHS Jane's.
The Western nations will have noted that India's foreign
minister expressed displeasure with Russia's recent offer to
sell Mi-35 attack helicopters to India's arch-rival Pakistan.
"I don't think it's a competition," U.S. Assistant Secretary
of State Nisha Biswal said after an early post-election visit to
New Delhi.
"India will have strong and positive relationships with a
variety of countries and that is to be encouraged," said Biswal.
"We want to see India taking on a stronger and a leadership role
in the region and around the world so we welcome that."
$6 BILLION SPREE
India spent some $6 billion last year on weapons imports. It
makes few of its own weapons, beyond ballistic missiles and
assembly lines for foreign jets.
On Thursday, the government signalled it was in the mood for
liberalisation by allowing manufacturers to build more defence
components without licences, making it easier for Indian firms
to partner foreigners.
At present foreign companies can only invest 26 percent in
Indian defence projects without committing to technology
transfer, which has put off many investors.
Before the election, sources in Modi's Bharatiya Janata
Party said there was a plan to increase the cap to 49 percent.
"For higher-tech intellectual property we would want to go
over 50 percent to be in a position to share technology that we
have significant investments in," said Phil Shaw, chief
executive of Lockheed Martin India Pvt Ltd.
"An uplift from 26 to 49 percent maintains the status quo
and may not be sufficient incentive to make an investment here."
Lockheed Martin already has a 26 percent investment
in an Indian joint venture with Tata Advanced Systems that
manufactures airframe components for the C-130J Super Hercules
cargo lifter.
India's Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion has
circulated a discussion document that proposes allowing up to
100 percent foreign direct investment, or FDI, in defence
production, two government officials told Reuters.
The note suggested allowing 100 percent FDI in manufacturing
of state-of-the art equipment, one of the officials said. It
also recommends a cap of 49 percent for investments which do not
involve transfer technology and a 74 percent ceiling in such
cases where the foreign investor is ready to share technology
know-how, the official added.
Last week, Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
said foreign investment in the sector would help increase
defence preparedness of the country and reduce import
dependence, saving billions of dollars in foreign exchange.
However, she said the government was yet to take a final
call on increasing the FDI ceiling and the decision would be
taken by Jaitley and Modi. The proposals face pockets of
resistance in Indian industry, Modi's party and the military
establishment.
A.K. Antony, who was India's longest serving defence
minister until his Congress party's election defeat in May, said
this week that allowing higher foreign investment in defence
would be "suicidal".
