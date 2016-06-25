NEW DELHI, June 25 India's defence procurement
agency has cleared a proposal to buy 145 M777 Ultra Lightweight
Howitzer artillery guns from BAE Systems in a deal
worth an estimated $750 million, a defence ministry source said
on Saturday.
Under the deal, 120 of the 145 guns will be assembled in
India, said the source, who asked not to be identified in line
with defence ministry rules.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to upgrade the country's
military hardware by replenishing its range of artillery weapons
after years of delays in ordering new equipment.
But Modi wants deals with foreign companies to include the
setting up of factories and plants in India to boost the local
industry.
BAE said in February it had chosen Indian conglomerate
Mahindra Group to build a plant for the assembly of Howitzer
artillery guns it hopes to sell to India.
The source said the proposal would soon be communicated to
the United States, where BAE manufactures the weapons.
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Aditya Kalra; Editing by
Mark Potter)