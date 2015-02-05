NEW DELHI Feb 5 Indian state-run Hindustan
Aeronautics IPO-HIAE.NS has won a 10.9 billion rupee ($177
million) deal to supply the Indian Air Force with 14 new
turboprop Do-228 aircraft, the ministry of defence said on
Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government wants to modernise
India's armed forces by replacing ageing equipment with
home-made hardware built by local and foreign companies, and cut
back on what is the world's largest import bill for arms.
HAL has so far manufactured 125 Do-228 transport planes the
ministry of defence said in a statement.
($1 = 61.7467 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by David Clarke)