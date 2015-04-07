* Modi tired of India being world's biggest arms importer
NEW DELHI, April 8 Indian firms have spurned
some $15 billion worth of government tenders to make a range of
weapons since 2013, Defence Ministry officials say, in a blow to
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his drive to wean the country
off imported arms.
Executives cited unrealistic quality demands from a military
short of planes, tanks and guns as a key reason for their
reluctance to bid for projects. Complicating things further, the
military doesn't want weapons from Indian firms with no track
record in defence manufacturing, experts said.
Irked by India's status as the world's biggest arms
importer, Modi wants to build an advanced defence industry but
almost a year into his "Make in India" campaign, which aims to
turn the country into a manufacturing powerhouse, not one large
domestic weapons project has been awarded.
Tenders for anything from air defence guns to surface-to-air
missiles to transport planes have lapsed, Defence Ministry
officials told Reuters. The tenders total around $15 billion
according to a Reuters compilation of offers since early 2013.
"'Make in India' is a laudable aim, but it's moving rather
slowly. It's not a switch you can press and everything will fall
into place," said Vivek Rae, head of procurement at the Defence
Ministry from 2010-2012.
Anil Ambani, the billionaire chairman of the Reliance Group,
recounted at a recent conference how Modi asked him if he knew
India didn't make tear gas shells.
"Even the tears we shed are foreign," Ambani quoted the
nationalist leader, who took office last May, as saying.
Modi wants to build a strong military after years of neglect
that military planners say has left India vulnerable should
rivals China and Pakistan ever launch a combined attack,
although experts say this is highly unlikely. India is being
challenged, however, in its Indian Ocean backyard, where China's
more modernised navy is starting to assert itself.
Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has said new defence
production policies will be unveiled this month to address the
concerns of private firms: opaque procedures, unrealistic
quality requirements and slow decision-making.
"We're trying to simplify procedures, create a level-playing
field but still there are many cases of zero participation in
tenders," said G. Mohan Kumar, the defence production secretary
leading the localisation drive.
The military declined to comment, referring queries to the
Defence Ministry, which controls procurement.
RINGFENCING PROJECTS
India gets 70 percent of its arms from abroad. For decades,
it has bought off-the-shelf equipment mainly from Russia, which
offered to assemble some weaponry locally but little in the way
of technology transfers.
Modi has vowed to change that by ringfencing $100 billion
worth of defence deals for domestic companies over the next
decade under which they can build on their own or with foreign
partners.
Last year the government asked several Indian companies to
show interest in an estimated $1.7 billion deal to replace
1960s-era Swedish air defence guns, but only one said it could
meet the requirements, said one of the Defence Ministry
officials. He declined to identify the company.
The head of one firm which told the government it was not
interested in the project said the military laid down
"impossible" requirements by insisting on technology that only
foreign manufacturers had. He declined to be identified because
of the sensitivity of defence issues.
In November, the government put an estimated $2 billion
proposal to replace its ageing fleet of Avro cargo planes on ice
after the tender attracted only one bidder, a partnership
between Europe's Airbus Group and India's Tata Sons
.
"Even if there is an alternative better solution, as per
current practice the requirements cannot be changed, or if they
are changed it is questioned," said M.V. Kotwal, head of defence
business at infrastructure group Larsen and Toubro.
"The flexibility is not there."
Over the past 18 months, 41 requests for expressions of
interest for naval projects alone fell through because of
problems relating to manufacturing requirements, the Defence
Ministry official added.
JUMPSTART
Trying to move projects along, Modi's government in February
approved an $8 billion proposal to build warships in India that
had been awaiting cabinet signoff since 2012.
It has also ordered an accelerated local programme to build
six diesel-electric submarines, in addition to six similar
vessels that French firm DCNS is assembling in Mumbai port to
replace India's ageing underwater fleet.
A Defence Ministry committee submitted a report last month
identifying five private and state-run shipyards where the
submarines could be built with a foreign partner. It will now
invite expressions of interest for the $8.5 billion project.
Experts said one problem is that some military officers eye
technology only available in the west, without understanding
what Indian firms can produce.
"The armed forces are reluctant to accept hardware that
doesn't have a record in operational conditions. Indian
companies have no track record," said Bharat Karnad at the
Centre for Policy Research in New Delhi.
Retired vice admiral Premvir Das added that to expect Indian
companies to manufacture major defence platforms in the
forseeable future is to "live in a dreamland".
