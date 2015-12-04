NEW DELHI Dec 4 India's capital will soon ban
private cars from its roads on alternate days, according to
their registration numbers, in an attempt to improve air quality
in the world's most polluted city.
Smog has blanketed New Delhi this week, as countries try to
thrash out a deal to fight climate change at a UN summit in
Paris.
"Particularly in winter when the pollution is high, we will
implement for some time odd-and-even-number vehicle operations,"
Delhi Chief Secretary K.K. Sharma told reporters on Friday after
an emergency meeting.
"We will make all efforts to start it from the first of
January."
The government will run extra buses and ask the metro rail
network to increase its services to cope with more people, he
said. It will also consider shutting down inefficient coal power
plants.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said implementation
would be a challenge.
"But something urgent needed to be done in view of the
emergency situation," he tweeted. "Lets assess after trying for
a few days."
The World Health Organization said last year India had 13 of
the 20 most polluted cities in the world, and poor air caused
hundreds of thousands of premature deaths each year.
The federal government is planning to force all commercial
trucks more than 15 years old off the road from April and is
reviewing how it checks vehicle emissions.
(Editing by Krishna N. Das; editing by Andrew Roche)