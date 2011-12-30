Dec 30 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Friday.

Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4624.30 4646.25 -0.47 Nifty JAN 2011 4634.40 4646.25 -0.26 Open Interest 19,819,600 9,761,750 103.03 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 0.85 0.82 3.66

Volume Put-Call 0.87 0.82 6.10 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 27.11 26.62 1.84 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 27.69 23.33 18.69 Put ATM IV (30D) 23.15 26.15 -7.65

For more details, please click on and.

IFCI, DLF, IDFC, Jaiprakash Associates and Tata Motors were among the top gainers in January contract open interest. Suzlon, S Kumars, Reliance Communications, GVK Power and IVRCL were the top losers.

"Index options positions decreased considerably at 37519 cr (375.19 billion) (last month 523.37 billion) open interest with hedge ratio moving further to 0.38 (last month it was 0.41), well below average, signalling market participants have unwound both NIFTY Futures and stock futures positions, sighting market participants sentiment is cautions," said Aditya Birla Money in a derivatives note.

"The short-term trend has become bearish. However, since the results season will start from the onset of January month, much will depend upon the Q3FY12 results outcome. Meanwhile, global developments will continue to influence market sentiment. Below 4,660, next support exists at 4,600 and 4,585-4,570," said Shanu Goel, senior research analyst, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)