Jan 07 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Saturday.

Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4746.90 4754.10 -0.15 Nifty JAN 2011 4760 4771.95 -0.25 Open Interest 20,413,400 20,412,700 0.003 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.18 1.19 -0.84 Volume Put-Call 0.88 1.03 -14.56 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 25.65 25.46 0.74 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 24.24 22.23 9.04 Put ATM IV (30D) 24.44 26.07 -6.25

For more details, please click on and. Jaiprakash Associates, Alok Industries, Chambal Fertilisers, Lanco Infrastructure and Arvind Ltd were among the top gainers in January contract open interest. KS Oils, UCO Bank, NHPC, Ashok Leyland and S Kumars Nationwide were the top losers.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu)