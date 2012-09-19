NEW DELHI, Sept 19 India is considering a partial rollback of a hike in diesel prices announced last week as part of a slew of "big bang" economic reforms that have plunged Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's coalition into crisis.

A senior source in the ruling Congress party said the rollback was being considered, speaking after a meeting of the senior party leadership. Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, however, declined to comment when approached by reporters.

A hike in diesel prices and other reforms such as retail liberalisation prompted the government's biggest ally to withdraw from the coalition on Tuesday evening.