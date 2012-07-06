* IOC pays 4-5 pct higher premium than earlier tender
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, July 6 Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOC)
has bought 60,000 tonnes of diesel at the highest
premium in more than six months as limited monsoon season
rainfall keeps demand steady in India and amid tight supply in
Asia, industry sources said on Friday.
The monsoon season usually reduces diesel demand in India as
a fuel for field irrigation pumps, but a drier monsoon season in
June has kept demand steady, traders said.. But
IOC's import requirements could slow in coming months if the
monsoon rains increases.
"Temperatures are cooling now, so at least diesel used for
power generation will probably be reduced," said an India-based
trading source.
IOC paid a premium of about $7.50-$7.60 per barrel above its
own formula to PetroChina Co Ltd for 60,000
tonnes of 320-parts-per-million sulphur diesel for July 29-31
delivery. This is about 4-5 percent higher than an early-July
cargo it bought from Royal Dutch Shell Plc at a premium
of about $7.20 per barrel.
Diesel, which accounts for more than 40 percent of India's
oil product demand, is also used for power generation and as a
transport fuel in a country where car sales rose 30 percent in
2010/11.
IOC's latest diesel purchase brings its total import volume
in July to 120,000 tonnes and 60,000 tonnes in June, its first
imports in four months.
India's biggest refiner shut a crude unit and a fluid
catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at a 150,000-barrel-per-day unit
at its Haldia plant in June for maintenance.
It was also planning to shut a vacuum distillation unit
(VDU) at its 274,000 bpd Gujarat refinery in June-July for
maintenance, but details, including the duration of the planned
shutdowns, are not known.
Traders said the maintenance shutdowns contributed to the
spike in the company's imports.
TIGHT ASIAN SUPPLY
Tight supply in Asia amid firm demand and refinery
maintenance were also factors boosting premiums for the IOC
tender, said traders, adding that premiums for 10 ppm and 500
ppm sulphur diesel grades had been supported by firm demand from
Australia and Saudi Arabia.
IOC's cargo for 320 ppm sulphur diesel grade, requires the
blending of 10 ppm and 500 ppm grades.
"Supply is very tight now because of oil majors and Saudi
Arabia snapping up all the spot cargoes," a middle distillates
trader said.
BP and Shell have been actively seeking low sulphur diesel
cargoes in the spot market ahead of the permanent closure of
Shell's 79,000-barrel-per-day Clyde refinery in Australia on
Sept. 30.
State oil giant Saudi Arabia Oil Co has been
stepping up imports to meet peak summer demand in the Middle
East, buying 400,000-500,000 tonnes for July, up from an
estimated 350,000 tonnes in June. It is expected to book a
similar amount for August.
Premiums for 10 ppm sulphur diesel loaded from Singapore
rose to a seven-month high of $3.90 per barrel above Singapore
quotes on Thursday, while premiums for 500 ppm sulphur rose to a
near one-month high at $2.55 per barrel, Reuters data showed.
Planned maintenance at Shell's 500,000-barrel-per-day Bukom
refinery in Singapore in July was also curbing supply, traders
said.
