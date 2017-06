Movie Review: Behen Hogi Teri

Ajay Pannalal’s “Behen Hogi Teri” begins with the premise that the biggest threat to love in India is rakhi, the thread Hindu women tie around the wrists of their brothers. Every year on Raksha Bandhan festival, young men run scared, hoping they don’t get the sacred thread from the object of their admiration. One of the first scenes in the film has family members forcing their daughter to tie a rakhi on the man she loves, thus putting an end to any thoughts of marriage between the two.