Dec 3 India's state-owned firms will be able to decide whether to buy back shares from the state under a new proposal, the junior finance minister said, as the government looks to meet its divestment target of 400 billion rupees ($7.8 billion) this financial year.

"A proposal for enabling the Department of Disinvestment to respond to the decision of a listed central public service enterprise (CPSE) having surplus cash to buy back their shares has been formulated for seeking government approval," S.S. Palanimanickam was quoted by the Press Trust of India as saying in a written reply to the country's parliament on Friday.

The buyback decision would be taken by the board of directors of the concered state-run firm, he added.

New Delhi is far behind target on its plans to sell holdings in state-controlled firms, raising just $250 million in the first six months of the year to end-March 2012.

A $2.5 billion share sale in Oil and Natural Gas Corp was recently put on hold due to poor market conditions.

($1 = 51.2012 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI)