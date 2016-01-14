* India likely to cut FY2017 divestment proceed target -
sources
* Focus on fixing fundamentals of blue-chips before sale -
sources
* Investor appetite for state assets has been weak
By Sumeet Chatterjee and Rajesh Kumar Singh
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Jan 14 Plagued by poor
investor appetite for state-owned assets, India's government is
likely to scale back its revenue targets from planned
divestments, following already huge shortfalls from planned
asset sales in recent years.
People familiar with the matter say New Delhi is now setting
more "realistic" targets for the fiscal year ending March 2017
having raised less then one fifth of the 685 billion rupees
($10.2 billion) it had projected in 2015/16, the sixth straight
year it will have missed the target.
With slowing nominal GDP growth threatening tax estimates,
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is expected to rely
more on divestment proceeds to keep the fiscal deficit in check
as it seeks to fix public finances.
The government expects the shortfall could be as much as 500
billion rupees ($7.45 billion) for 2015/16, the sources said,
noting that none of the proposed big divestments are likely
before April, including a $3 billion stake sale in Coal India
.
To prepare assets for sale, the government plans to bolster
the financials of state-owned behemoths such as Coal India and
power producer NTPC, said the sources.
"Some of these (state) companies are large and have strong
fundamentals, but their legacy and performance issues need to be
addressed first," said one of the sources. "That will improve
their valuations and give a lot of confidence to investors."
The sources did not want to be named as the matter is not
public. A top bureaucrat at the Department of Disinvesment,
which handles the asset sale programme, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
In its last budget, the government estimated raising 550
billion rupees and 500 billion rupees through stake sales over
the next two fiscal years, respectively, but these projections
are now set to be reviewed.
"We should go by past experiences and aim for a modest but
realistic target," a senior finance ministry official said,
adding that the next fiscal year's target should not be more
than 400 billion rupees.
INVESTOR CONCERNS
Almost all of India's recent divestment deals saw little
interest from institutional investors, domestic or foreign, due
to concerns about corporate governance and growth prospects of
the companies.
Many such deals were ultimately rescued by state-owned Life
Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country's largest
equity investor. For example, LIC bought 86 percent of shares in
state-run Indian Oil Corp in August, salvaging the $1.4
billion share sale.
To boost investor appetite, New Delhi is looking to revive
the performance of some blue chip companies that could raise
more than a billion dollar each through share sales, the sources
said.
Coal India's biggest technology overhaul in four decades to
reduce theft and improve efficiency is one such effort.
The firm is also likely to hire an independent
consultant to advise it on environmental issues, two of the
sources said.
The government is also pushing NTPC, which mainly focuses on
coal power, to invest more in Indian renewable energy projects
to boost growth prospects, the sources said.
Analysts, however, say none of these measures will lead to
short-term earnings growth with investor decisions still very
much dependent on the broader market outlook.
($1 = 67.0800 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Sam Holmes)