NEW DELHI Feb 5 The Indian government is
considering scrapping a dividend distribution tax in its annual
budget this month, as part of efforts to boost investor
sentiment, Bloomberg Television reported on Thursday, citing
unnamed sources.
A senior finance ministry official described the news report
as "speculative", declining further comment.
Indian companies are liable for an additional tax on any
amount distributed or paid out to shareholders. Before the
introduction of the tax, shareholders were liable for taxes on
the dividends they received, as is typical in many countries.
Scrapping the 15 percent levy could increase net payouts and
boost the attractiveness of Indian stocks, which have
rallied by 20 percent since Narendra Modi's election triumph in
May 2014 on hopes he will bring about an investment-led
recovery.
In the run-up to last July's interim budget, officials in
the Modi government promised to jettison "bad taxes" including
the dividend distribution tax, according to reports at the time.
A second finance ministry official said on Thursday that
ditching the dividend tax was one of several demands made to the
government by India's business lobby.
He was non-committal on whether the government would accede
to it. "Wait for the budget," the official said.
The finance ministry is currently in lockdown mode as
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley prepares to unveil his first
full-year budget on Feb. 28.
