MUMBAI Feb 27 Indian property developer DLF Ltd
on Friday said it was reviewing an order from the
country's market regulator that fined the company and its top
management $8.4 million as part of a broader probe into the
firm's lack of disclosure during its initial public offering.
"We are presently reviewing the said orders and after taking
appropriate legal advice, we will challenge the said orders in
appeal," the company said in a statement.
It added that it had not acted in contravention of law
either during its initial public offer or otherwise.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India disclosed the
penalty on Thursday, as part of the same case under which it
last year banned the company from raising capital for three
years, a verdict which DLF is appealing at a securities
tribunal.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)