MUMBAI Oct 13 India's market regulator on
Monday barred property developer DLF Ltd and some of
its executives from accessing capital markets for three years,
citing non-disclosure violations related to its 2007 initial
public offering.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) was
investigating whether the property developer disclosed in its
IPO documents the names of all of its subsidiaries and the legal
cases pending against those companies.
In a 43-page order, SEBI said it will bar DLF and its
chairman K.P. Singh along with five other company executives
from accessing India's capital markets for three years.
A DLF spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Rafael Nam)