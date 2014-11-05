Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
MUMBAI Nov 5 An appeals court on Wednesday allowed India's DLF Ltd to redeem 18.06 billion rupees ($293.96 million) in mutual fund investments, as the property developer continues to contest a regulatory ban on raising funds from capital markets.
DLF is in the midst of appealing a ruling last month from India's Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) that had barred the firm and some of its executives from capital markets for three years over suspected disclosure violations in its 2007 initial public offering.
The debt-laden firm has contested the decision to the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) and had requested it be allowed to liquidate its mutual fund investments to meet cash requirements as the appeals process continues.
DLF had said it needed to service debt worth 7.67 billion rupees in November and 10.39 billion rupees in December.
SAT is due to hold its next hearing on Dec. 10 when the arguments in the appeal against the ban will resume.
($1 = 61.4375 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Rafael Nam)
