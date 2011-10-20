Oct 20 India's capital markets regulator said on
Thursday it would investigate allegations against leading
property firm DLF Ltd that it failed to disclose a
police complaint against an associate firm in its share sale
document in 2007.
The allegations were from a complainant who alleged that
Sudipti Estates Private Ltd, which he said was an associate of
DLF, had "duped" him of about 340 million rupees ($6.8 million),
according to a document posted on the Securities and Exchange
Board of India's website. link.reuters.com/xyw54s
"This is an old commercial dispute. The regulator is simply
following procedures," a DLF spokesman said, when contacted by
Reuters for a comment.
($1=49.8 rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy, Aniruddha Basu and Henry Foy;
Editing by David Holmes)