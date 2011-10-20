Oct 20 India's capital markets regulator said on Thursday it would investigate allegations against leading property firm DLF Ltd that it failed to disclose a police complaint against an associate firm in its share sale document in 2007.

The allegations were from a complainant who alleged that Sudipti Estates Private Ltd, which he said was an associate of DLF, had "duped" him of about 340 million rupees ($6.8 million), according to a document posted on the Securities and Exchange Board of India's website. link.reuters.com/xyw54s

"This is an old commercial dispute. The regulator is simply following procedures," a DLF spokesman said, when contacted by Reuters for a comment. ($1=49.8 rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy, Aniruddha Basu and Henry Foy; Editing by David Holmes)