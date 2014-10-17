BRIEF-Pace Holdings says TPG's Peterson and 2 others will join the board after Playa deal closing
* says TPG Partner's Karl Peterson has been appointed to board, along with Paul Hackwell, and Tom Klein Source text for Eikon:
MUMBAI Oct 17 DLF Ltd, India's most heavily indebted property firm, has filed an appeal with the securities appellate tribunal against a ban from tapping capital markets for three years, a spokeswoman for the appellate told Reuters.
India's market regulator on Monday barred DLF and its billionaire Chairman Kushal Pal Singh along with five other company executives for failure to provide key information on subsidiaries and pending legal cases at the time of its record-breaking 2007 initial public offering.
A senior DLF executive confirmed the appeal application to the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT).
The first hearing on the appeal will take place on Wednesday, the SAT spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Himank Sharma and Aditi Shah; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* says TPG Partner's Karl Peterson has been appointed to board, along with Paul Hackwell, and Tom Klein Source text for Eikon:
March 13 A likely rate hike in the United States has pushed up the U.S. Treasury yields over the past three weeks, closing up the gap between the Asian countries' yields.
* Singapore exchange ltd - raises pro-rata renounceable rights issue cap to 100% of share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: