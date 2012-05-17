BRIEF-Chengdu Fusen Noble House's prelim 2016 profit up 22.9 pct y/y
Feb 20 Chengdu Fusen Noble House Industrial Co Ltd
MUMBAI May 17 India's Lodha Group is in advanced talks to buy a plot of land in Mumbai from DLF , the country's largest listed real estate developer, for about $500 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.
Sale of the 17-acre plot is seen as part of DLF's plan to sell some of its assets to pare its debt of about $4 billion. DLF bought the land for about 7 billion rupees ($129 million) in 2005.
Mumbai-based developer Lodha has emerged as the front-runner for the land parcel in central Mumbai, said the sources, declining to be named as the matter is not public yet.
DLF declined to comment, while a spokesman for Lodha said the company was not in talks with DLF.
($1=54.4 rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Unit platinum group metals awarded an annual contract to supply 1 million wet metric tons to Baosteel Resources International Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.